Moffi Nets Second Pre-season Goal As Lorient Edge Ligue 1 Side Anger

Terem Moffi netted his second goal in pre-season as he grabbed the only goal for Lorient who beat Anger 1-0 on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Moffi opened his pre-season account after scoring the opener in Lorient’s 3-2 win against Brest on July 17.

And against Anger, Moffi scored what proved to be the winner for his side in the 67th minute.

It is a moral boosting win for Moffi and his teammates as they begin the 2021/22 Ligue 1 campaign next weekend at Saint-Etienne.

Last season the 22-year-old marked his debut in the French topflight with 14 goals in 32 appearances.

He was named Lorient best player for last season by Quest France Newspaper.



By James Agberebi

