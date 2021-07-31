Okagbare Suspended From Tokyo 2020 For Doping Violation

Nigerian sprint star Blessing Okagbare has been provisionally suspended for doping Saturday, hours before she was due to run in the semifinals of the women’s 100 meters at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Completesports.com reports.

According to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in a statement released on their website, Okagbare tested positive for human growth hormone in an out-of-competition test on July 19, four days before the Olympics opened, prompting a mandatory provisional suspension.

The AIU said results of that test were only received by track and field’s anti-doping body late Friday and after Okagbare had already run in the 100 heats on the opening day of track competition at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

She won her heat in 11.05 seconds and was due to run in the semifinals on Saturday. The highly-anticipated women’s 100 final is the last event on the day’s track schedule.

