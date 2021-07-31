Olympiacos Tempt Onyekuru With €8 Four -Year Deal

Olympiacos of Greece appear to have finally tempted Henry Onyekuru into joining them after offering the Nigerian forward a four-year contract which is worth €8 million.

What that means is that Onyekuru will pocket €2 million each and every year for the next four years which in total will yield him a staggering amount worth €8m in wages.

Onyekuru had appeared to have made a u-turn as regards his professional football career with the Super Eagles forward in line to complete a summer move to Fenerbahce.

He was previously set to join Olympiakos of Greece, according to reports from the media both in Nigeria and even abroad but it seemed he had opted for Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Turkish Super Lig champions, Besiktas and bitter city rivals, Fenerbahce were reported to have stepped up in their bid to sign Onyekuru before Olympiakos came on board.



But according to reports Onyekuru who spent last season…