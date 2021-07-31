Onyeka Happy To Play Old At Trafford, Picks Kante As Favourite Midfielder

Frank Onyeka can’t hide his excitement after making his debut appearance for Brentford against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Nigeria international took the place of Max Haygarth in the 61st minute.

“It was good to get my first minutes, it was amazing playing in Old Trafford, I watched Old Trafford on television and I got to play [there on Wednesday]. It was pretty and a good experience for me as well,”Onyeka stated in his maiden interview with the club’s website.

“[The match] was pretty intense and the pace of the game was high, it was really fast. At some point, it was difficult to get along but that is how it is in the Premier League.”



Read Also: Belgian Jupiler: Dessers Bags Assist Again, Onuachu Not Listed As Genk Lose In Seven-Goal Thriller

The 23-year-old linked up with Brentford from Danish club FC Midtylland this month and will compete with some of the game’s best midfielders when the 2021/22 Premier League starts on August 14.

One…