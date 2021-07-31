Paul Onuachu Is Not Ready To Play

Genk coach John van den Brom says Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu is not fit for action yet, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu struggled to make impact in Genk’s opening two games of the campaign against Club Brugge and Standard Liege.

The 27-year-old was surprisingly left out of Friday night’s 4-3 home defeat to KV Oostende .

Read Also: Belgian Jupiler: Dessers Bags Assist Again, Onuachu Not Listed As Genk Lose In Seven-Goal Thriller

“I saw Paul in training this week and talked to him. I thought he was not ready for this game and he agreed,” van den Brom told Eleven Sports.

“The focus has to be there and we have to be honest with the other players. There should be no drama.”

The forward was top scorer in the Belgian Pro League last season with 33 goals and three assists in 38 league appearances.

Genk will face Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donestk in a UEFA Champions League third round qualifying tie on Tuesday.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140%…