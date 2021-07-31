Pre-Season Friendly: Iheanacho On Target As Leicester City Draw Vs QPR

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first pre-season goal as Leicester City forced Queens Park Rangers to a 3-3 draw at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho, who was introduced after the break converted from the spot late in the game after Zambia forward Patson Daka was fouled inside the box.

His international teammate Wilfred Ndidi featured for 45 minutes in the game.

The Foxes are now without a win in three pre-season outings following defeats against Burton Albion and Wycombe Wanderers.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will face LaLiga club Villarreal in their final pre-season game on Wednesday at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The Emirates FA Cup kings will face Manchester City in a FA Community Shield clash in Wembley Stadium three days later.

