Rashford To Undergo Shoulder Operation, Faces Three Months Out

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will have surgery on a shoulder injury next week and faces about three months out of action.

Rashford, 23, has been troubled by the problem for a number of months and felt an operation was the best way of resolving the issue.

United wanted to check but have now agreed to the surgery.

“Following consultation between Marcus, the manager [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer], club medical staff and specialists, Marcus will undergo surgery imminently to resolve his shoulder injury,” said United in a statement released on Friday.

“He will now focus on his rehabilitation in order to return as soon as possible.”

Rashford scored 11 goals in 37 Premier League appearances last season as United finish second behind Manchester City.

He helped Solskjaer’s side reached the Europa League final where they lost to Spanish side Villarreal on penalties.

He made five appearances for England at…