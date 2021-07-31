Terem Moffi Named Lorient Player Of The Season

Nigeria forward Terem Moffi has been named Player of the Season of the 2020/21 season for French Ligue 1 outfit FC Lorient, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi had an outstanding debut campaign for the modest side scoring 14 goals in 32 league appearances.

The 22-year-old scooped the award put up by Quest France Newspaper.

The young forward linked up with Lorient from Belgian club KV Kortrijk for €8m last summer.

He has been linked with a move to Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray and and Ligue 1 side Girondis Bordeaux this summer.

Lorient will start the 2021/22 campaign with an home game Saint-Etienne next week Sunday.

