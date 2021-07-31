Tokyo 2020: D’Tigers Crash Out After Defeat To Italy 

D’Tigers have crashed out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Basketball event after losing 80 to 71 to Italy, in their final group game on Saturday.

The result against the Italians means D’Tigers lost all their three group games following earlier defeats to Australia and Germany.

D’Tigers needed to beat Italy with at least nine points and hope Australia beats Germany to stand a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The Italians took the first quarter 29-22 but D’Tigers fought back to make the scores 40-39 at half time.

D’Tigers led in the 3rd quarter 61 – 64 to rekindle hope of a comeback but couldn’t hold on to the lead.

Coach Mike Brown’s side were ranked 4th team in the Olympic prior to their arrival and raised the hope of Nigerians after defeating USA and Argentina in exhibition games in Los Angeles.

