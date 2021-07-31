Why Varane Will Struggle At Man United -Mills

Former England defender, Danny Mills believes Raphael Varane will struggle to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League if he eventually joins Manchester United.

Varane has hide no feelings of joining the Red Devils after featuring for France at Euro 2020 where the team crashed out in the round of 16.

In a chat with TalkSPORT, Mills stated that his injury-prone issue would be his biggest setback at Old Trafford.

“You just don’t know with foreign players coming in,” Mills said on talkSPORT.

“He’s had his injury problems – when you look at his average he plays around 20 games a season in LaLiga. Ten years there and 210 league games, so he’s obviously had his injury concerns. A lot of those games are against seriously inferior opposition. This not the standard of the Premier League, robustness or intensity of the Premier League.

“I’m not doubting whether he’s a fantastic player but I’m just…