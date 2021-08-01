AFN Unveils Members Of Its Medical and Anti-Doping Commission

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria has announced a seven-man Medical and Anti-Doping Commission headed by Professor Ken Anugweje.

Tonobock Okowa, President of the federation made the announcement Sunday in Tokyo on the sidelines of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad.

The national governing body says the announcement of the members of the new commission becomes very necessary as the AFN is determined to ensure Nigeria is removed from the unwanted categorisation as one of World Athletics member federations deemed to have the highest doping risk and considered as a threat to the overall integrity of the sport.

“The commission has been charged with the responsibility of ensuring Nigeria is,within a reasonable period of time removed from the list of seven countries World Athletics and the Athletics Integrity Unit have named to have the highest doping risk and considered as a threat to the overall integrity of athletics,” said Okowa.

“They are also to ensure appropriate …