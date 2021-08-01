Brown Vows To Remain D’Tigers Head Coach After Tokyo 2020

Mike Brown has vowed to remain as head coach of Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, after they were eliminated from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday.

Brown and his team were defeated in all group games to Australia, Germany and Italy after impressing in exhibition games against USA and Argentina.

An NBA coach for the Lakers and Cavaliers and currently an assistant with the Golden State Warriors, Brown is credited for helping Nigeria improve and become an international factor over the past few months.

He has now pledged to keep coaching the team despite their performance in Tokyo.

“I coached in Afrobasket (African qualifying tournament) during a pandemic in 2020 in November and had no problems,” Brown told Boston Globe.

“The players involved, as long as they want to keep coming back, I’m going to keep fighting for them. And I’m going to get this programme headed in the…