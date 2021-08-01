Whether you are a beginner or pro basketball player, you need to know the different types of basketball hoops of modern days, right? In this article, I will take you through all these basketball hoops clearly with their brief description.

Before we dig deeper, knowing a bit about the history of basketball hoops might be useful to you. That’s why I would like to tell you something about the short history of basketball hoops. Maybe you already know the history of basketball as you like it. Still, here is a short brief of basketball history.

A brief history of basketball hoops

Well. To keep active during the shivering cold, a physics teacher, James Naismith invented the sport in 1891. For this, he used a broken basket as a basketball hoop and hung horizontally on top of a stick. Though it was tough to make scores with the basketball hoop, players started to enjoy the game much.

You might be surprised to hear that basketball is one of the most popular games in the world. It has the…