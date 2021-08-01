Don’t Rush Van Dijk From Injury -Carragher Warns Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has called on Liverpool’s technical crew not to rush Virgil van Dijk back from injury if he’s not 100% fit ahead of the Premier League.

Carragher stated this in an interview with PA news agency, where he urged Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp to be careful with Van Dijk’s fitness.

Recall that Van Dijk made his comeback from nine months out after anterior cruciate ligament surgery on his right knee with a 20-minute appearance in the 4-3 friendly defeat to Hertha Berlin on Thursday.

“I think we have to be careful and I think Jurgen Klopp will be,” Carragher, speaking at a Soccer Aid event, told the PA news agency.

“I don’t think we should expect that Virgil van Dijk comes back into Liverpool and Liverpool are going to automatically win the league again this season.

“He’s had a really serious injury and he’s got to make sure he is not rushed back.

“If he’s back to his best he is…