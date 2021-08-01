How Newcastle Turned Down Chance To Sign Zidane

Football agent Barry Silkman has revealed how Newcastle United missed the chance to sign France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane back in 1996.

The 1998 Ballon d’Or winner’s career trajectory could have taken a significantly different route.

Back in 1996, while he was still playing for Bordeaux in Ligue 1, he was offered to Newcastle United.

The French club were open to selling him – for a mere £1.2million. A deal that, on reflection, would have been the bargain of the century.

Then Newcastle boss Kevin Keegan was offered the player by Silkman, who had connections with Bordeaux.

But the Magpies turned him down as their scout in France didn’t rate him.

Former Manchester City and Crystal Palace midfielder Silkman was asked by fellow agent Jerome Anderson if he could get Zidane in at Newcastle, while he’d also heard about him through his friend Robbie Slater, the then West Ham player.

“I thought I’d kill…