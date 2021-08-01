Lagos Cherishes Right To Host- Sanwo-Olu

The Government of Lagos State is delighted that the ‘Centre of

Excellence’ was chosen to host the inaugural edition of the Aisha

Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament and will leave no stone

unturned to stage a tournament for the beautiful side of memories,

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured on Friday.

Speaking when Members of the Local Organizing Committee of the

tournament led by NFF 1st Vice President/Chairman of Lagos State FA,

Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi paid him a courtesy visit at the State House,

Marina, Sanwo-Olu did nothing to hide his enthuasiasm, and confessed a

deepening love for football and especially the women’s game.

“Football is one of the lead factors that bridge the gap and bring

communities closer together and is enabling a more exciting world. The

women’s game has continued to pull its weight and can be said to be

presently at par with the men’s game in the euphoria that it

generates, and the sheer class, stamina, excellence and expertise that

the players put on…