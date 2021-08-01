Lille Beat PSG To Claim First Ever French Super Cup Title

Lille ended PSG’s eight year reign as French Super Cup champions after they pipped the Ligue 1 giants 1-0 on Sunday.

Prior to Sunday’s tie, PSG had won the last eight Super Cups starting from 2013.

It is Lille’s first Super Cup title after twice finishing as runners-up on 1955 and 2011.

Portuguese midfielder Xeka was the hero for Lille as his volley on 45 minutes nestled into the top right corner from just outside the box, leaving Keylor Navas with no chance.

In the 74th minute PSG thought they had equalised through Icardi after the Argentine was played through by debutant Georginio Wijnaldum, but it was ruled offside.

PSG were without the trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Copa America winner Angel Di Maria.

Lille were crowned Ligue 1 champions last season after beating PSG to the title.

