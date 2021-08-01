Nigeria’s Fastest Man Adegoke Excited With New Personal Best Record

Nigeria’s fastest man Enoch Adegoke is thrilled to set a new personal record in the 100m, Completesports.com reports.

Adegoke joined the exclusive club of sub-10 seconds runners after racing home first in 9.98 seconds in his first round heat to qualify for the 100m semifinal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The 21-year-old in the process beat the fastest man in the world this year and seventh fastest of all-time, USA’s Trayvon Brommel who tops the pre-Games world list with the 9.77 seconds he ran last month in Florida, USA.



“Winning my race with a personal best feels great. I’m excited about this . It’s been a long time coming and I thank God for the result,”Adegoke told making of champions.

“God has said it and He did it. It’s just about recovering and communicating with my coach and I trust God for a better race in the…