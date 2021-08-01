Osimhen Reacts After Netting Brace For Napoli Against Bayern Munich

Victor Osimhen has reacted after scoring a brace for Napoli on Saturday in their friendly win against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international was able to impress again for the Partenopei, as he scored two of the three goals scored by his team in the game.

Osimhen has already scored five goals in two pre-season outings prior to Saturday’s game.

The 22-year-old put the Blues ahead in the 69th minute after he was set up by Adam Ounas.



Pre-Season Friendly: Osimhen Bags Brace In Napoli Win Vs Bayern Munich

The forward scored his second of the game two minutes later following an assist from Ounas.

“We Continue To Build On The Momentum🙏🏽✊🏽 @sscnapoli,”he tweeted.

The Partenopei will face Polish side Wisla Krakow in their final pre-season game next week Tuesday at the Stadion Miejski im. Henryka Reymana.

Napoli will open their 2021/22 campaign with an home game against Venezia on Sunday, August 22.

