Pre-season: European Champions Chelsea Edge Arsenal In Friendly At Emirates 

UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea claimed a 2-1 win against Arsenal at the Emirates in Sunday’s pre-season friendly.

Tammy Abraham, linked with a move to Arsenal, got the winning goal following a mistake from Hector Bellerin.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was forced off in the 39th minute with a ankle injury.

Both teams fielded a strong line-up with the likes of Edourd Mendy Kurt Zouma Antonio Rudiger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic all featuring for the Blues.

Also Read: Tokyo 2020: Adegoke Suffers Injury As Italy’s Jacobs Claims Shock Men’s 100m Final Gold

Also in action for Chelsea were Baba Rahman, Michy Batshuayi, Hakim Ziyech, Rose Barkley and Danny Drinkwater.

For Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith Rowe were in action.

Latest signing for the Gunners Ben White was brought on for his first game for the club while summer signings Nuno…