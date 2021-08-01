Ronaldo Won’t Leave Juventus -Nedved

Juventus chief Pavel Nedved has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving the team ahead of the new Serie A season.

Ronaldo, who recently returned to training after the team crashed out of the Euro 2020 round of 16.

The Portuguese international has been rumoured to have made a decision to leave the club after failing to win the Champions League last season.

However, Nedved insisted that Ronaldo will be part of the club this season.

The director said: “Ronaldo is our player, he has a year left on his contract and we are happy to have him with us. He guaranteed goals every year, and a lot of them too. He’s a top-level player and we are counting on him.”

