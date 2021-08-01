Tobi Amusan Zooms Into 110m Hurdles Final

Reigning Africa and Commonwealth 100m hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan Sunday became the second Nigerian woman to qualify for the final of the sprint hurdles at the Olympics after winning her semifinal heat in 10.62 seconds.

The 24 year old has now joined Glory Alozie who raced to a silver medal finish 21 years ago at the Sydney Olympics in that exclusive club.

Amusan, who exited at the semifinal stage in her debut five years ago in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil will now be hoping to also join Alozie as the second Nigerian woman to win a medal in the event.

Amusan who ran inside 12.50 seconds thrice in Doha, Qatar in 2019 to place fourth in the final at the World Athletics Championship will be aiming to go at least a step higher in her first appearance in the final of the event at the quadrennial games.

She holds a personal season’s best of 12.48 seconds but will need to break 12.40 seconds to…