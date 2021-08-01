Tokyo 2020: Ese Brume Through To Long Jump Final

Team Nigeria’s Ese Brume is through to the final of women’s Long Jump event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, reports Completesports.com.

Brume leapt to a 6.76m distance, 1cm ahead of the automatic qualifying mark, to close her rounds (Group B qualifiers).

The African Games and Commonwealth Gold medalist first jump measured in at 6.68 (+0.2), ahead of her rival Malaika Mihambo’s 6.64m.

She however lost her lead in her second attempt to Serbia’s Ivana Spanovic, who bounded out to 7.00m.

The final will hold on Tuesday August 3.

