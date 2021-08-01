Tottenham Are Ambitious To Keep Kane -King

Tottenham coach Ledley King has reiterated the club’s commitment to keeping Harry Kane till this season despite a mouth-watering offer from Manchester City.

Kane who appears to have drawn the line between Spurs and Man City played a key role in England’s road to the final of Euro 2020 where the team narrowly lost to Italy.

King would not be drawn on Kane’s future but insists Spurs are ambitious.

“We know he is one of the best strikers in the world. Harry is ambitious and I know the club is very ambitious,” he told the PA news agency at a McDonald’s Fun Football Festival in London.

“That is as far as it goes, I wouldn’t like to say what is going to happen next, all I know is the club is very ambitious and Harry is himself, so that’s it.”

