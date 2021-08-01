Vieira Wants Nigerian Forward Lookman On Loan At Crystal Palace 

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira want RB Leipzig Nigerian star forward Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan at Crystal Palace as he continues to strengthen his squad, according to The Sun.

Lookman, 23, is fancied by Burnley and Watford after spending last season at Fulham.

But Leipzig’s stunning £3.5million loan fee, plus wages of £50,000 a week, are too much for other admirers.

Vieira has been given funds to spend this summer following Roy Hodgson’s departure.

The 1998 World Cup winner has looked to upgrade his defence with the additions of Marc Guehi and Joachim Anderson – with the latter playing alongside Lookman at Fulham last term.

Palace have one Premier League loan left after their swoop for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher – as revealed by SunSport this week.

And the Eagles could look to raid Arsenal for winger Reiss Nelson.

