Amusan  Places 4th In Women’s 100m Hurdles Final 

Team Nigeria’s hopes of a first medal at the Tokyo Olympics was dashed after Tobi Amusan placed fourth in the women’s 100m hurdles final in the early hours of Monday, Completesports.com reports.

Going into the final with a personal best 12.48, the 24-year-old running in lane six, crossed the finishing line with a time of 12.60.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the gold with a time of 12.37 seconds at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

Kendra Harrison of the USA won the silver medal ahead of Jamaica’s Megan Tapper in 12.52 and 12.55 respectively.

It would be recalled that Enoch Adegoke did not finish his race in the men’s 100m final on Sunday after pulling out with a suspected hamstring.

By James Agberebi

