Be Careful Of What You Wish For -Carragher Warns Kane

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has warned Tottenham striker, Harry Kane to be mindful of his decision in order not to create bad relationships with the fans.

Carragher has labelled Kane’s alleged decision to skip Tottenham training “wrong” and says he fears the England international will “ruin his name”.

Responding to a tweet by former Man United defender, Rio Ferdinand, where he encouraged the England international to make move, Carragher, however, disagreed with Ferdinand’s decision.

Read Also: Kane Snubs Tottenham Training Amid Man City Transfer

“I disagree, it is wrong not to turn up for training.

“We all know he wants to go and can totally understand why. But Harry should not ruin his name or relationship with the supporters who idolise him just to get the move. Spurs will always be HIS club.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…