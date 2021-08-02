BREAKING: Akwa United Win First NPFL Title

Akwa United won the Nigeria Professional Football League title for the first time following a comprehensive 5-2 win against MFM in Uyo on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Charles Atshimene headed the Promise Keepers in front from close range in the 24th minute.

The hosts doubled their advantage late in the first half when Alimi Adebayo diverted Mfon Udoh’s cross into his own net.

Udoh netted the third goal for Akwa United two minutes after the hour mark.

The visitors pulled a goal from the spot in the 68th minute through Michael Mbonu after Dennis Obasi was fouled inside the box.

Atshimene got his second and Akwa United’s fourth of the game five minutes from time.

Obasi reduced the deficit for MFM two minutes from time.

Atshimene netted his third of the game on the dot of 90 minutes to make it 5-2 to the home team.

Kennedy Boboye’s side top the standings with 71 points from 37 matches.

