Chelsea Have Two Bids Rejected For Lukaku

Chelsea have had two bids rejected for Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku this summer as their search for a new striker continues.

According to the Athletic, the Blues are showing a strong signal of intent to sign the 28-year-old despite Inter Milan trying their hardest to keep their star man.

Lukaku scored 24 goals to help guide inter to the Serie A title last season and has already declared publicly that he is happy to stay at the Italian club this term.

‘We hope to do well and achieve even more than last year. I’m thrilled to be back. We hope to continue down the path that we’ve started and to keep winning. All the players will work hard to make your dreams come true,’ Lukaku said.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan’s chief executive Beppe Marotta is also adamant that Lukaku is not for sale: ‘From our side, we can say yes absolutely, Lukaku is not for sale. Lukaku is an important piece on the chessboard available to (head coach) Simone Inzaghi.’

