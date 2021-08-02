Eye On Tokyo 2020 (Day 10): Nigeria In Tokyo

There is a deafening silence in the Nigerian camp here in Tokyo.

The number of Nigerian athletes has dwindled significantly. How the athletes that leave or stay on in the Games Village are selected is still unclear. There are a few still in the Village that completed their assignments early, but are still around. There are some that finished much later but left immediately and returned to Nigeria, or their base abroad.

That situation is understandable because when the games started it was impossible to know for sure how far any athlete would go, and who would still be around in the second week. So pre-arrangements for flights out of Tokyo could not be done ahead of competitions. As the results started to unfold, the Protocol department of the Nigeria Olympic Committee got busy, separating the ‘wheat’ from the ‘chaff’ amongst the Nigerian athletes, and rearranging new flights.

As things stand, many have left but some would have to remain till the end to join the final…