How Does MyBettingSite.uk Rank And Review Its Sportsbooks?

There are a huge number of licensed sports betting sites in the UK , creating a vast and competitive market that’s highly regulated and increasingly player-centric.

This is why remote sports betting is such a significant player in the UK’s iGaming market, accounting for more than 35% of a £5.7 billion total yield in March 2020 .

However, the sheer number of competing sportsbooks can make it hard for punters to select the best possible option, which is why independent comparison sites like MyBettingSite.uk exist in the marketplace. But how does this site rank its sportsbooks and why should you care?

1. The Welcome Offer

As the online sports betting market has become increasingly crowded, so too operators have sought to compete more aggressively through the provision of increasingly lucrative welcome offers.

These are awarded to all new players at a particular sportsbook, while they typically take the form of either a free bet up to a specified value of a money-back offer relating…