‘I Can’t Wait To Get Started’- Onyekuru Ready For New Challenge At Olympiacos

Henry Onyekuru says he can’t wait to begin a new journey in his football career after linking up with Greek Super League champions Olympiacos on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

Onyekuru penned a four-year contract with Olympiacos ending his two year association with French Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

The Nigeria international struggled to make impact at Monaco and had two spells on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray during his time with the principality club.

The 24-year-old took to the social media to show his readiness for the big task ahead.

“Happy to announce that I have joined @Olympiacosfc. I look forward to this new league and new challenge and new home! May God guide and protect this new journey, I can’t wait to get started! #WeKeepOnDreaming #Olympiacos,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

