Kane Snubs Tottenham Training Amid Man City Transfer 

Harry Kane has not returned to the Tottenham training ground as expected on Monday morning amid speculation over his link with a move to Manchester City.

Kane was scheduled to have coronavirus testing on Monday before starting training on Tuesday.

He has had a three-week break after helping England reach the Euro 2020 final.

Also Read: Meet Nigeria’s First Medalist At Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Blessing Oborodudu

Spurs have offered no explanation for why the 28-year-old did not turn up.

It is understood Kane felt he had a gentleman’s agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy that he could leave the club this summer.

A pre-Euro 2020 move did not materialise as he hoped, but Manchester City remain keen on signing the England captain.

Kane’s international’s team-mate Jack Grealish is also a target for City, who have made a £100m bid for the Aston Villa midfielder, and he turned up for pre-season training with the Midlands club on Monday.

Kane’s contract with Spurs…