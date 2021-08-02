Lille Investigate Osimhen Transfer To Napoli

Ligue 1 Champions Lille have taken action over the transfer that took Victor Osimhen to Ligue 1 club Lille.

The transfer was perhaps worth half of the supposed €81m fee.

The deal was done for a reported €71m plus up to €10m in bonuses after weeks of negotiations.

That included the cost of four players who Napoli handed over to Lille – Orestis Karnezis, youth team players Claudio Manzi, Ciro Palmieri and Luigi Liguori.

It was always considered somewhat surprising that the unknown teenagers were given such high transfer market ratings as part of the deal, up to €20-30m in total.

What raised eyebrows even more was that they never actually played for Lille, immediately loaned out to Fermana in Serie C.

Now Goal.com claim Lille have suddenly terminated their contracts by mutual consent, essentially letting them walk away as free agents.

L’Equipe had already reported in June that French authorities were investigating the Osimhen transfer, although sources at Napoli remained…