Meet Nigeria’s First Medalist At Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Blessing Oborodudu

Commonwealth champion Blessing Oborodudu on Monday made to the final of the wrestling event (68kg) at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, after recording an impressive 7-2 victory against 2012 bronze medallist Battsetseg Soronzonbold of Mongolia in the last four clash.

Oborodudu is now guaranteed a silver, at least in the event.

The 32-year-old is a graduate of Business Administration from the Niger-Delta University.



This is Oborududu’s third consecutive Olympics, and she has hinted that this could be her last Games.

She has won a Gold medal at the African Wrestling Championships every year for the last 11 years, except for 2012 when she did not enter due to competing in the 2012 Summer Olympics

She is the first Nigerian to reach the final of a wrestling event at the Olympics.

