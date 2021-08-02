Onuachu Back For Genk UEFA Champions League Clash Vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Paul Onuachu will return to Genk’s squad for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg clash against Ukranian champions Shakhtar Donetsk, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international was omitted from the matchday squad in Genk’s home defeat to KV Oostende last week Friday.

Genk manager John Van den Brom admitted the striker was not ready to play after a poor start to the campaign.

Onuachu is yet to open his goal account for the campaign after two appearances in the Belgian Super Cup against Club Brugge and season opener versus Standard Liege.

“He is available and is in the selection,” Van den Brom told Het Laatste Nieuws

“You will see tomorrow whether he will also start.”

The 27 year-old scored 33 goals in 38 league appearances for the Smurfs last season.

