Onyekuru Joins Olympiacos On Four-Year Contract

Henry Onyekuru has joined Greek giants Olympiacos on a permanent deal from Ligue 1 club Monaco, reports Completesports.com.

Onyekuru, 24, penned a four-year contract with the Greek league champions.

“The Olympiacos FC announces the acquisition of international ace, Henry Onyekuru . The Nigerian, born on June 5, 1997 in Lagos, was acquired by Monaco while signing a four-year contract,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

The versatile winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray.



Read Also: Onyekuru Set To Join Olympiacos On Permanent Deal From Monaco

The Nigeria international spent five years at Aspire Academy before linking up with Belgian Pro League outfit KAS Eupen in 2015.

His 30 goals in 60 games with the Belgians attracted several clubs with Everton acquiring their rights in 2017.

The player spent the next two seasons on loan at Anderlecht and Galatasaray.

As he does not secure a work permit in England, Onyekuru…