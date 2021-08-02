Onyekuru Set To Join Olympiacos On Permanent Deal From Monaco

Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru is set to join Greek club Olympiacos on a permanent transfer from Monaco, Completesports.com reports.

Onyekuru, according to reports arrived Greece on Sunday to complete the move.

Olympiacos are expected to pay €5m for the Nigeria international who will sign a two-year deal with the Greek giants.

The versatile winger spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray where he scored five goals in 14 league appearances.

The 24-year-old previously had two loan stints with Fathi Terim’s side and won the double with the club in the 2018/2019 campaign.

The former Anderlecht star was keen to join Galatasaray but the Lions were not ready to meet Monaco’s asking price.

Onyekuru joined Monaco from Premier League club Everton in 2019 after failing to make an appearance for the Merseysiders.

By Adeboye Amosu

