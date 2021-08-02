Rivers Angels On Verge Of Qualifying For Maiden CAF Women’s Champions League 

Rivers Angels are on the brink of qualifying for the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, which will hold later this year in Egypt, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) champions will take on Amis Du Monde of Togo in the Semifinal of the WAFU B qualifiers on Monday, August 2, 2021 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, by 4pm Nigerian time.

Winner between Rivers Angels and Amis Du Monde automatically qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Rivers Angels have been very impressive in the WAFU B qualifiers after winning both of their Group B games.

They kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win against Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies before thrashing Association Sportive de la Police of Niger Republic 5-0.

Amis Du Monde finished second in Group A after winning one and drawing one.

The second semi-finals, which will also take place today, will be between Hasaacas…