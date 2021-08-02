Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Onyeka Tipped To Go On Relegation As  

Nigerian stars William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo, Isaac Success, Emmanuel Dennis and Frank Onyeka have all been tipped to be relegated with their clubs at the end of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

This is according to a Premier League supercomputer that has predicted what the table may look like on the final day of the coming season.

Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Success, Dennis and former Flying Eagles star Tom Dele-Bashiru all play for newly promoted Watford.

While Onyeka joined another promoted side Brentford from Danish giants Midtjylland.

The forecast which comes via bettingexpert.com’s supercomputer, an algorithm that has analysed informative betting markets, tipped the three promoted sides Norwich, Watford and Brentford to all drop back down in the Championship.

Norwich may have won the Championship last season, but the algorithm claims they’re most likely to finish bottom…