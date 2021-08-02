Unuanel Tasks NFF On Refresher Courses For Nigerian Coaches

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to organize more refresher coaching courses abroad that will improve the techniques of Nigerian coaches.

Unuanel made this known in an interview with Completesports.com, where he stated that coaches in Nigeria can upgrade their technical know-how through this process.

Aside from organizing an in-house coaching course, the NFF has failed to engage the coaches with overseas coaching courses for a very long time.

However, Unuanel insisted that for the local coaches to meet up with the standard of what is attained abroad, the NFF under the leadership of President Amaju Pinnick must do more to help them.

“To be frank, the Nigeria Football Federation has really not done enough to help the coaches in Nigeria improve their level of knowledge in the game. We have good coaches in the country who are I think…