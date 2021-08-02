World Champ, Sifan Hassan Zooms Into 1,500m Finals Despite Shaky Start

World champion Sifan Hassan displayed a never-say-die-attitude despite falling along the way to zoom into the final of the 1,500-meter final on Monday in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Hassan picked herself up after getting in a tangle with Kenyan runner Edinah Jebitok at the start of the last lap. She sped around the outside of the pack on the back straight and ended up crossing the line first in 4 minutes, 5.17 seconds to qualify for the semifinals.

It kept alive the Dutch runner’s bid for a rare distance-running treble at the Tokyo Games.

Read Also: Tokyo 2020: D’Tigress Crash Out After Defeat Against Japan

She’s expected to battle with two-time world champion Hellen Obiri of Kenya for the 5,000 metre gold.

Hassan, who won a 1,500-10,000 metre double at the world championships in 2019, says she will also run in the 10,000 metres at the Tokyo Games and go for three medals.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

…