Blessing Oborodudu Defield Injury To Win Silver For Nigeria

Unknown to millions who watched Blessing Oborududu wrestle her way to win Silver in the 68kg free style women wrestling event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she actually defield a nagging knee injury to become the first Nigerian to win medal in the event.

According to the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation Dr. Daniel Igali “She d id her best. We have been treating that tender knee all through the Olympics.

I was surprise she was able to take a full double attack.”

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare has assured that the knee will be fixed in any country of her choice when she gets back to Nigeria and settles down”.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports added “Coming here to Tokyo I would have gladly taken a bronze from Blessing. This is a precious record breaking silver. I’m so so proud of her.

Thanks everyone for the massive…