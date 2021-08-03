Brazil Beat Mexico On Penalties To Reach Final; Equals Hungary’s Record 

Defending champions Brazil have qualified for the final of the Tokyo Olympics football event, after defeating Mexico on penalties in the first semi-final on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

After a goalless affair in 120 minutes of football, the Brazilians went on to win 4-1 on penalty shootout.

They have now reached the final of the Olympics in football for the third consecutive tournament: London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo2020.

Also they have now equalled Hungary’s record (1964, 1968, 1972) of appearing in three consecutive Olympic football finals.

Brazil went close to settling the match inside 90 minutes when Everton forward Richarlison struck the post with a glancing header in the 82nd minute.

But when it came to the shootout, they had their keeper Santos to thank for a fine save to keep out Eduardo Aguirre’s spot-kick and after Mexico’s Johan Vasquez hit the post, Brazil just need to keep…