Brume Bronze Medal Winner I Never Settled For Less

African Record holder in the women’s Long Jump Ese Brume is over the moon after winning Nigeria’s first Athletics medal since 2008, taking Bronze with her best leap of 6.97m in a highly competitive final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Speaking with members of the press after her spectacular feat, Brume, who finished 3rd behind Germany’s Malaika Mihambo and USA’s Brittney Reese stated that the colour of her medal doesn’t really matter as she is just excited at having finished on the podium.

The Doha 2019 Bronze medallist said:” I’m just excited, I’m grateful. I’m super happy that I was able to make it to Top 3. I really want to thank God. I can’t contain my joy; it doesn’t matter the medal; I’m just super happy I made Top 3.”

When asked what the medal means to her, she said: “This medal means that God is alive, Jesus is alive. It has been a great season even though I got injured in April, but I never settled for less. I never looked at the…