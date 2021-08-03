Camacho-Quinn Delighted To Win Gold For Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn has revealed her delight to have won the first gold medal for Puerto Rico at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games.

Recall that Camacho-Quinn capped a dazzling performance in Tokyo when she finished first in the 100m hurdles final on Monday morning with a time of 12.37 seconds.

She told reporters she nearly fell during the final, five years after she crashed out of her semi-finals in Rio Olympic Games.

Read Also: Tokyo 2020: Amusan Places 4th In Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

“I was really running for the record, I hit the hurdle – but everything happens for a reason,” she said.

“I crossed the line like, ‘wait – I just won!’”

“I’m just glad I’m just that person to do that,” she said, crying tears of joy. “I’m pretty happy right now.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…