Dele-Bashiru Delighted To Score For Watford After Recovering From Injury

Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has expressed his happiness after getting on the scoresheet for Watford on his return from a long-term injury.

Dele-Bashiru damaged his anterior cruciate ligaments in Champions clash against Reading last October.

The Nigeria international scored in a pre-season friendly against St Albans City as part of the Under 23s and marked the occasion with a goal.

“It was a great feeling being back out there again, doing what I love,” said Dele-Bashiru.

“These past 10 months have been really difficult. I’ve been working really hard in the gym, trying to improve myself day-by-day so that I can get back out on the pitch. So I was really happy to get back out there.

“I was happy to get the goal as well. I was very very happy to score. The type of player I want to be, I want to score goals and assist goals, so it was a good feeling to score on my return after such a long time out.”

