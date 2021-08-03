Divine Oduduru Fails To Make Men’s 200m Final –

Team Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru failed to advance into the final of the men’s 200 metres event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after finishing third in the Semi-Final heat 1 onTuesday, reports Completesports.com.

Erriyon Knighton of the United States of America finished first in 20.02s, while Jamaican Rasheed Dwyer came second in 20.13s.

Oduduru finished third in a time of 20.16s.

The 24-year-old’s was third fastest amongst those who did not qualify automatically for the final. He narrowly missed out by 0.06 s to Jereem Richards who nicked the last spot.

Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh will be the only African to compete in the Men’s 200m final on Wednesday.

