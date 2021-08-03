Divine Oduduru Fails To Make Men’s 200m Final

Team Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru failed to advance into the final of the men’s 200 metres event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after finishing third in the Semi-Final heat 1 onTuesday, reports Completesports.com.

Erriyon Knighton of the United States of America finished first in 20.02s, while Jamaican Rasheed Dwyer came second in 20.13s.

Read Also:; Tokyo 2020 Athletics : Divine Oduduru Reaches Men’s 200m Semi-Finals

Oduduru finished third in a time of 20.16s.

The 24-year-old’s was third fastest amongst those who did not qualify automatically for the final. He narrowly missed out by 0.06 s to Jereem Richards who nicked the last spot.

Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh will be the only African to compete in the Men’s 200m final on Wednesday.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…