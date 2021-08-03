Do Slots Dominate The Casino Industry?

In Western countries, around 70% of the revenue of casinos comes from slots. So, why do so many people like to play slots in both land-based and online casinos? There are likely to be several reasons for this.

People tend to like slot machines because they generate a lot more excitement than other casino games. If there is a large jackpot associated with a slot machine then it is even more exciting to play. Some people that play slots in casinos do so because they want to kill time and they find them less boring than other casino games.

Slots are Popular Across the World

It is not just in North America and Western Europe where slots dominate. Japan has their own version of slot machines that they call pachinko. Japanese gamblers really like pachinko and it accounts for around 60% of the total gambling market in the country. Some 7% of the Japanese population play pachinko on a regular basis.

In Australia and New Zealand slots are really big. Slots are by far the most popular way to…