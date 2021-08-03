Ese Brume Claims Nigeria’s First Bronze Medal In Long Jump

Ese Brume has claimed Nigeria’s first bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games in the Long Jump event.

Brume leaped 6.97 metres with her very first jump to claim bronze behind second-placed Brittany Reece of the United States and gold medallist Malaika Mihambo of Germany.

Read Also: Onuachu Back For Genk UEFA Champions League Clash Vs Shakhtar Donetsk

It is Nigeria’s first track and field medal at the Olympics since 2008 when Okagbare won a silver medal in Beijing.

It also makes the long jump the first individual event to give Nigeria three medals at the Olympics with Chioma Ajunwa’s gold at the Atlanta ‘96 Olympics topping Okagbare’s silver from 2008 and Brume’s bronze.



Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…